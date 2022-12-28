How students can plan for education loans amid higher interest rates of banks?

The repo rate was recently increased by 35 basis points in December by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the fifth such rise in 2022; it is at 6.25 per cent. Since the onset of April 2022, the RBI has increased rates by a total of 225 basis points (bps), which was done to combat record-high inflationary figures. The cost of borrowing for the banks rises when the repo rate climbs, which causes interest rates on different loan products, including education loans, as well as deposit rates, to climb. Since the majority of banks and NBFCs have raised their benchmark rates in response to the RBI's most recent rate hike, education loans became more expensive starting at a rate of over 8% to 16%. As a result, the impact of the RBI repo rate hike on students had already begun. Consequently, let's talk from our industry specialists about how students who wish to apply for an education loan should prepare for amid higher rates of banks.

