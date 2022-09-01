How students should choose the right credit card, benefit from it7 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:10 AM IST
- Here are the credit options available for students as they gear up for their college, start their credit journey
The upsides of using a credit card are well-known and include building a healthy credit score, making spends rewarding and learning about good credit practices. Yet, what is the right age for a person to apply for a credit card? And, who should apply for one?