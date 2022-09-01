How students should choose the right credit card, benefit from it

In some cases, a bank with which you have strong banking relations and savings history may also offer a credit card on the basis of just a savings account. But, in such a case, you cannot apply for a credit card and will have to wait for the bank to approach you with a pre-approved offer. “After the student has maintained ₹40,000-60,000 in the savings account for about four months, the bank may offer a pre-approved credit card," says Kashif Ansari, assistant professor at Hansraj College, University of Delhi. However, this is not widely practised by banks.