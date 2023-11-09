How tax deductions make education loans attractive

Consider ancillary costs

Parents also need to take into account ancillary costs that take care of living expenses of their wards who study abroad. Kumar Vishal Singh, a resident of Noida, says he recently secured admission for his son Krish Singh to the four-year B.Tech (Hons) course in Mechatronics from Sydney University, and wanted to part-pay the ₹1 crore fees. However, he needed to maintain at least ₹30 lakh in his bank account for his son’s visa process. He then secured a ₹1.2 crore loan from a private sector bank at an interest rate of 9.25%. The monthly EMIs came in at ₹1.44 lakh. “One needs to have enough funds in the bank account that can take care of other education expenses such as hostel, food, books and travel. This is why I preferred to hold on to my savings and take an education loan. Moreover, loan EMIs help me claim deductions that reduces my tax liability," says Singh.