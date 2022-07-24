How term loans from BNPL firms now work2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 09:58 PM IST
- Under the term loan lending model, only the amount that the consumer actually borrows will appear in their credit bureau
Last week, Slice, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) player, introduced ‘real time’ term loans to replace its previous offering of a credit line. This change is a result of the banking regulator barring fintech players from offering revolving credit lines on prepaid cards and wallets.