How term loans from BNPL firms now work

Earlier, customers would be assigned a credit line at the time of registering with the platform and so could draw from the pre-approved credit line to make payments. Now, customers will sign up for a fresh loan (called a term loan) instantly every time they make a payment. For instance, if you choose Slice during payment checkout at an online food delivery platform for a transaction of ₹600, you will get to borrow ₹600 from an NBFC partner of Slice. After the NBFC partner approves the request, it will transfer the amount to the Slice card (issued in partnership with SBM bank). Axio (formerly CapitalFloat) also follows a similar lending method.