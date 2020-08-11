How the additional debt fund disclosures can help investors

Keep an eye on change in YTMs. While an increase in YTM may be the result of an overall change in market yields or liquidity conditions, it typically indicates a deterioration in the portfolio quality and should be seen as a red flag. “Small changes of a few basis points in yield should not be a cause for worry but if there is a large shift, say the YTM moves from 8% to 8.25% or higher, then one needs to look at the quality of the paper and the overall economy," said Vikram Dalal, managing director of Synergee Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.