How the fear of early death drove this Mumbai woman to buy ₹10 crore term cover

Mumbai-based Ruchi Mehta (50) was never too worried about money management until her mother died in 2020. Soon after, she was involved in a long-drawn and tedious process of gaining access to her inheritance. That is when Mehta decided to opt for full-fledged financial planning so that her daughter Kamya (17) did not have to undergo the same experience if something untoward were to happen to her. This was all the more important for her as a single mother.