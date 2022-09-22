A new car comes with additional sticker shock

Americans are also paying more than ever before to finance new car loans. Those looking to buy a new car now should closely examine the interest rate offered. Individual dealerships and lenders can charge different amounts for a new loan, but the average APR on a five-year loan steadily increased over the past six months from 3.98% to 5.07%, according to Bankrate. As the average price of a new car rises closer to $50,000, borrowers every month are paying about $25 more.