How the limit of hospital room rent affects your insurance claim

It is very important to understand the limits on a hospital room rent approved in your health insurance policy since this will be one of the main reasons for insurers to decide on your claim. In case you opt for a hospital room (there are several types, including a general ward which you share with others, or a private room, or even a deluxe room, etc) that comes with a higher rent than the eligible amount, you will have to pay additional room rent for the number of days that you are hospitalized. Moreover, the insurer could also proportionately reduce other related expenses such as ICU (intensive care unit) charges or doctors’ fees when settlle the claim. This means that you may have to bear the differential amount, not just for the room rent butalso for associated hospital expenses.