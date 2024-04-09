Money
How the national pension scheme can be utilized for early retirement
Summary
- Early retirement is possible by investing the requisite amount in an instrument which can grow well in the accumulation phase and takes care of regular income in the distribution phase like the NPS.
An argument that is often heard against the National Pension Scheme(NPS) is the long lock-in till age of 60 years. Another concern is the accessibility of the corpus in case of early retirement.
