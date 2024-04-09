How the national pension scheme can be utilized for early retirement

The NPS, while locked in till age 60, does have a premature withdrawal option which allows subscribers to prematurely exit the scheme, subject to their being invested in it for at least five years. So, persons wanting to retire at 50 can withdraw 20% of the accumulated corpus, tax free, and an annuity needs to be purchased with the balance 80%. Subscribers also have the option to continue with the NPS by paying the minimum subscription amount every year and start the annuity at the age of 60. The advantage there is that, at this point of time, 60% of the corpus can be withdrawn tax free and 40% goes into an annuity. A new feature in NPS also allows for withdrawal of the lump sum amount periodically under a systematic withdrawal plan (SLW).