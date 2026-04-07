How the new credit reporting cycle will rewire loans, EMIs and approvals

Crucially, this future shift will be driven by incremental reporting rather than bulk data transfers. For example, if a borrower pays their EMI or clears a personal loan on a Tuesday, the bank will not need to resubmit its entire customer database on Wednesday. Instead, it will simply push a daily incremental file - a "delta" - stating only the specific accounts that saw changes that day. This ensures the system remains fast and efficient without being overwhelmed by unnecessary data loads.