When most people think about credit scores, they think of a credit card application. For years, the card has been the poster child of urban India’s credit ecosystem. That framing is now outdated.
How the new credit reporting cycle will rewire loans, EMIs and approvals
SummaryWeekly credit reporting is turning India’s loan approvals into near real-time decisions—tightening discipline, curbing risky borrowing, and reshaping how lenders judge you.
When most people think about credit scores, they think of a credit card application. For years, the card has been the poster child of urban India’s credit ecosystem. That framing is now outdated.
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