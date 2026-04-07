How the new credit reporting cycle will rewire loans, EMIs and approvals

Aditya B Chatterjee
3 min read7 Apr 2026, 05:19 PM IST
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Prodded by the Reserve Bank of India’s push for higher-frequency reporting, lenders have moved from monthly to fortnightly updates last year, and are set to shift to a weekly cycle from mid-year.
Summary
Weekly credit reporting is turning India’s loan approvals into near real-time decisions—tightening discipline, curbing risky borrowing, and reshaping how lenders judge you.

When most people think about credit scores, they think of a credit card application. For years, the card has been the poster child of urban India’s credit ecosystem. That framing is now outdated.

A quiet shift is underway in the country’s financial plumbing. Prodded by the Reserve Bank of India’s push for higher-frequency reporting, lenders have moved from monthly to fortnightly updates last year, and are set to shift to a weekly cycle from mid-year.

This is not just about faster approvals for premium cards. It is reshaping how home loans, auto loans, personal credit and even everyday EMIs are assessed, priced and approved.

The end of the “credit lag”

Until recently, India’s lending system ran on delay. Lenders reported to credit bureaus once a month, meaning financial behaviour—good or bad—took weeks to show up on a credit report. That lag has now been compressed.

For borrowers, the implication is simple: the credit report is no longer a static snapshot but a near-live ledger. And the effects extend far beyond credit cards, touching every major credit decision in a consumer's life.

High-value loans

Consider a homebuyer trying to improve their debt-to-income ratio by prepaying a car loan. Earlier, it could take up to 45 days for that repayment to reflect in bureau data, resulting in lost property deals, delayed processing, or temporary rejections.

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With higher-frequency reporting, such changes show up in the next cycle. Borrowers can clean up their balance sheets and apply for large loans almost immediately. For lenders, it means they are underwriting based on the borrower’s exact financial standing today, ensuring faster processing times, better interest rate negotiations, and smoother approvals for mortgages and auto loans.

Closing the door on loan stacking

At the other end of the market, the surge in unsecured lending, including personal loans and buy-now-pay-later products, has exposed a structural risk: loan stacking.

In the old system, a borrower could take multiple loans from different lenders within days, exploiting reporting gaps. Lender B often had no visibility into a loan disbursed by Lender A just days earlier.

More frequent reporting narrows that window sharply, limiting over-leveraging across the system and, crucially, protecting vulnerable consumers from falling into compounding debt traps.

A new discipline for EMIs

For everyday borrowers, the shift demands tighter discipline. The cushion that once existed within a monthly reporting cycle has effectively disappeared. Previously, a borrower might delay an EMI by a week due to a temporary cash flow mismatch, hoping it wouldn't hit the monthly bureau reporting cycle.

Today, a missed payment will reflect on the next immediate incremental file. This swift reflection will directly impact their ability to access emergency credit, top-up loans, or consumer durables financing later that same month. Financial discipline must now be a continuous habit, not a monthly checkpoint.

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Automating EMIs and maintaining adequate liquidity in auto-debit accounts is no longer best practice, it is essential.

What comes next

Weekly reporting is unlikely to be the end state. India’s digital financial infrastructure, from UPI to the account aggregator framework, already operates in real time. The direction of travel is clear. The next step is likely to be daily, incremental updates rather than bulk submissions

Crucially, this future shift will be driven by incremental reporting rather than bulk data transfers. For example, if a borrower pays their EMI or clears a personal loan on a Tuesday, the bank will not need to resubmit its entire customer database on Wednesday. Instead, it will simply push a daily incremental file - a "delta" - stating only the specific accounts that saw changes that day. This ensures the system remains fast and efficient without being overwhelmed by unnecessary data loads.

The bottom line

The shift to high-frequency reporting tightens discipline but also tilts the system in favour of borrowers who manage credit well. Good behaviour is recognized faster and risk is identified sooner.

It also ensures that lenders can offer the right product, at the right price, at the exact moment of need.

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The future of lending in India is fast, precise, and highly personalized. As borrowers, it is time to look beyond the credit card and recognize that every financial decision—every loan, every EMI—is now shaping your financial identity in real time.

Aditya B Chatterjee is managing director at Equifax India

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