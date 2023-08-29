How the revamped income tax website will benefit taxpayers — explained1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:22 PM IST
The revamped income tax website provides enhanced taxpayer services and a user-friendly interface with new features and modules
In order to enhance taxpayers experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its website last week. The newly revamped website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in, was launched by Nitin Gupta, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
Revamped income tax website: Key features
1) The revamped income tax website provides access to Direct Tax laws, several other Allied Acts, Rules, Income Tax Circulars, and Notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked.
2) The revamped tax portal allows users to compare different Acts, Sections, Rules, and Tax treaties.
3) It is aesthetically redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout.
4) A ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities.
5) A guided virtual tour and new button indicators.
6) A 'Taxpayer Services Module' featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.
7) Dynamic due date alerts functionality which provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers comply easily.
“The revamped website is another initiative in providing enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance," an official release said on August 26.