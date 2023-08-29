In order to enhance taxpayers experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its website last week. The newly revamped website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in, was launched by Nitin Gupta, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“The Income Tax Department has launched a redesigned website to enhance the taxpayer experience and embrace new technology. The updated site offers a user-friendly interface, added features, and fresh modules for an efficient and informative platform. It also includes tools like reverse countdowns, tooltips, and direct links to aid taxpayers in meeting obligations promptly. Additionally, a due date feature keeps users informed about upcoming Income Tax deadlines. Overall, the revamped website aims to improve user experience, convenience, and technology integration, providing taxpayers with an accessible platform for managing their income tax matters," said Abhishek Soni CEO and Co-founder Tax2win. “The revamped National website https://incometaxindia.gov.in serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information," the income tax department has informed on X (former Twitter).

Revamped income tax website: Key features

1) The revamped income tax website provides access to Direct Tax laws, several other Allied Acts, Rules, Income Tax Circulars, and Notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked.

2) The revamped tax portal allows users to compare different Acts, Sections, Rules, and Tax treaties.

3) It is aesthetically redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout.

4) A ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities.

5) A guided virtual tour and new button indicators.

6) A 'Taxpayer Services Module' featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.

7) Dynamic due date alerts functionality which provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers comply easily.

“The revamped website is another initiative in providing enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance," an official release said on August 26.