How the new tax regime can be made attractive3 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 09:57 PM IST
There is a need to make changes to the concessional tax regime to make it more effective and attractive for individual taxpayers
Expectations for tax sops are running high ahead of the Union Budget in February as it would be the last full budget of this government before the general elections in 2024.