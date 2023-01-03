How the new tax regime can be made attractive

Based on press reports, it appears that the new tax regime is not very popular and very few individual taxpayers have opted for it in the past two years. Most salaried taxpayers are paying rent or repaying housing loan, contributing towards provident fund (PF) or NPS, paying medical insurance premiums, and have interest income from the savings bank account. For such taxpayers, if they were to evaluate the new tax regime, they will find that the tax payable is higher even with lower tax rates under it, as compared to the old tax regime. Accordingly, such taxpayers would opt for the old tax regime as it is beneficial for them.