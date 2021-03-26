How the new wage code will affect your salary

The wage code has defined inclusions and exclusions to be considered while calculating wages. “All existing elements that constitute the wage need to be looked at as per the inclusions and exclusions, which means that companies would need to make sure that the exclusions as defined in the new wage code do not exceed 50% of the total remuneration," said Preeti Chandrashekhar, India business leader, health and wealth, Mercer. So, if a person’s salary per month is ₹1 lakh, the exclusions mentioned can’t be more than 50% of the salary; therefore, the basic wage will have to be ₹50,000. Companies may have to cut down certain allowances to meet the 50% limit for basic wage. “Allowances will be come down for most employees as the basic salary may go up from an average 30% as per our experience to 50% as per law," said Sudhir Kaushik, chief executive, Taxspanner.com.