Income tax news: How the profits on redemption of ULIP policies are taxed?1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM IST
The gain from the ULIP policy will be taxed under Section 112 as long-term capital gains after applying indexation on the single premium paid. It cannot be taxed under the head ‘Income from other sources’
I purchased a single premium ULIP in 2015 where the premium paid exceeded 10% of the sum assured. On maturity, I have gained Rs. 1,17,377/- over the premium paid. The insurance company has deducted tax at the time of payment of the maturity proceeds. Will this gain be taxed under Section u/112 or 112A? As an alternative can this gain be taken under Income from other sources also? Even if I take this gain in Income from other sources, as my total taxable income after all the deductions Under Chapter VI A will be less than 5 lakh I will get the benefit of Sec87A and will end up having ‘Nil’ Liability. On applying Sec112 whether indexed cost has to be calculated on the total single premium of 2,00,000.00 or?
ULIPs are basically life insurance policies and enjoy exemption under Section 10(10D) on maturity proceeds provided the premium paid did not exceed 10% of the sum assured for any of the premium paying terms.
