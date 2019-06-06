How RBI rate cut affects different categories of debt funds

With the RBI coming through with a 25 bps rate cut in the repo rate bringing it down to 5.75% in the June 6th Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the conviction of the experts watching the economy has been validated that the domestic and global economic conditions warranted rate reduction action. Along with the rate cut the RBI also changes its stance from neutral to accommodative indicating an extended period of lower rates. A reduction in policy rates will come with a reduction in market yields even if the transmission to the real economy via lower lending rates from the banking system may take some time.

A reduction in interest rates will affect different types of debt funds differently depending upon their portfolio. Not all debt funds react similarly to a fall in market yields. Funds like overnight funds, liquid funds, ultra-short and low duration funds earn their returns primarily from interest income and hold securities with very low tenors or term to maturity. In a situation where interest rates decline, the reinvestment of money happens at lower rates thus affecting the returns of the scheme.

There are funds such as that seek to earn returns both from an appreciation in the value of the instruments along with coupon interest income. When interest rates in the economy decline, the value of existing bonds that have higher coupons go up and funds that hold these bonds see their returns go up from the appreciation in value of the securities. Longer the tenor of the bonds greater will be the impact of a change in interest rates on its value. Such funds include gilt funds, long and medium duration funds. However these funds will be negatively impacted when interest rates go up. Fund categories such as corporate bond funds, Bank and PSU funds and short-duration funds will also benefit from appreciation in value but to a lower extent since the tenor of securities held will be lower.

“The spreads in Corporate bonds is attractive. The 10 year spreads today is about 80-90 bps and similar could be in the 3-5 year bucket. In the Corporate AAA side there will be some juice left for investors to consider. With the recent credit episodes with DHFL there will be greater demand for AAA, AA bonds which will compress the spreads further. Mutual fund investors in high credit quality funds will benefit", said Avnish Jain, Head fixed income at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.