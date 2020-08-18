How the rush into closed-end equity funds failed investors

A person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, clarified that the fund manager exits were beyond the control of the AMC and that it was not humanly possible to time the markets by exercising puts in March. He added that the broader markets had underperformed select large-cap stocks causing the fund to also underperform. Also, it was not possible to buy puts on Nifty 500. The person also added that HDFC AMC has only launched three closed-end equity schemes so far, a much lower figure than its peers.