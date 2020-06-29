How the super rich invested during the covid-19 pandemic

More international stocks: “International, particularly the US markets have been gaining popularity among family offices," said Patni. By and large family offices said they use India-based mutual funds investing in foreign markets. “India now has funds tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices and we have a very positive outlook on these allocations both from a return and risk diversification perspective," said Rajan. In some cases, family offices also use the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to directly buy US equities, rather than through funds.