How the top 5 cryptocurrencies fared in 2020

Bitcoin is the largest and oldest cryptocurrency. It was launched in 2009 based on a paper written by Satoshi Nakamoto, a somewhat mysterious individual. The cryptocurrency has soared from less than $50 in 2009 to almost $23,000 at present. That represents a CAGR of around 75% in 11 years, a speed unrivalled by any traditional asset like equity, real estate or gold. The record of bitcoin ownership and transactions is stored simultaneously in thousands of computers and hence cannot be altered by any central authority. This gives bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies their USP and they continue to attract adherents. Bitcoin’s first big surge came in 2017 when it jumped from around $1,000 at the start of the year to just below $20,000 in December, a leap of 20 times in just a year. The cryptocurrency crashed the following year to around $3,200 by December 2018. However, investor skepticism with loose monetary policies of central banks in 2020 has led to a rebound, with bitcoin soaring back to its all time high and breaking records, at around $23,000.