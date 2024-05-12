Money
How this couple is utilizing retirement corpus to travel the world
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 12 May 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Summary
- Kumar and his wife have covered 31 countries across five continents; South America, Antartica are next in the bucket list
It has been 15 years since K.S. Kumar, 70, retired from an active corporate life but that has not stopped him and his wife—Radha K. Kumar, 62—from travelling across India and the world. The couple budgets 60% of their annual expenses for travelling. “We now travel much more than before as we have fewer commitments now," says Radha.
