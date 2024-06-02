How this Delhi-based CA is preparing for his FIRE journey
Manoj Maheshwari wants to focus on low-cost funds, increase his equity exposure to 70%
For Maheshwari, achieving financial independence and retiring early (FIRE) doesn't equate to quitting work altogether; instead, it means having the freedom to pursue one’s passions
Manoj Maheshwari, a 44-year-old Delhi-based chartered accountant, has been a diligent saver right from the start of his career. After the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he started saving and investing more aggressively, but with discipline, towards an early retirement. He says he is still some years away from his Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) goal, which he has pegged at ₹12 crore.