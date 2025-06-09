How this family packed food, fun, and Fuji into a ₹5.5 lakh Japan adventure
Shipra Singh 6 min read 09 Jun 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Summary
A well-planned budget, clever bookings, and lots of local flavour—how this family saw the best of Japan in 12 days, across 4 cities, for ₹5.5 lakh.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In 2024, Indian travel to Japan surged 40% over the previous year, as per the Japan National Tourism Organization. Behind the boom: timeless culture, standout food—and a softer yen.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story