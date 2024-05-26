How this Hindi scholar is channeling his savings into charity
Summary
- Ram Mohan Pandey discovered mutual funds in his 80s and has since used his investments to buy a home, donate to charity and manage daily expenses
"Blessed is the wealth that is spent in charity for greater good. Fortunate is the intellect that is immersed in virtue," says Ram Mohan Pandey, quoting a couplet from a poem composed by Hindu saint Tulsidas, in explaining his commitment to charity. Pandey, an 86-year-old retired Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor with a doctorate in Hindi, donates 6-10% of his investment corpus to charity every year, in keeping with the spiritual ethos of Banaras. Pandey firmly believes in giving back to society, recalling his own education at BHU in the 1960s when university fees were significantly lower.