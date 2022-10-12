How this Mumbai couple got into goal-linked investments4 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:28 PM IST
- Their investment portfolio initially consisted of illiquid assets, not aligned to financial goals
Most Indian families have illiquid investments, particularly in real estate and traditional insurance policies. Kiran Jawle (41) and Deepti Joshi (39), a Mumbai-based working couple, were no different. They had allocated a sizeable portion of their net worth to real estate and invested in several Unit Linked Insurance Plan (Ulips) that later underperformed.