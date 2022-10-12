How this Mumbai couple got into goal-linked investments

Investment journey: After analysing their financial status, Birani decided that “it was time to rebalance the couple’s portfolio by swapping their illiquid assets for liquid ones and ensure that their portfolio remained well-balanced." He advised the couple to sell one real estate holding and build financial assets to make payments for a house they want to purchase in the next five years. He recommended they surrender their underperforming Ulips and reinvest the same in better risk-adjusted assets. Birani found that the couple bought policies on an insurance agent’s advice every year. That is why the policies were neither aligned with their goals, nor tax-efficient. Birani assessed these investments and found that they merely exceeded inflation targets. “Clearly, these Ulips added no value to their portfolio. The CAGR returns of Ulips were in the range of 6-8% for various policies and meant for long-term retirement goals. After some discussions and ideation, their MF portfolio was restructured, reinvested, and realigned towards their retirement and children’s goals. A mix of debt instruments and gold, too, was included to ensure diversification across asset classes," said Birani.