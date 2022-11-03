How this non-binary person navigates renting in Delhi4 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 12:09 AM IST
- Queer individuals have to overcompensate for their identities to be taken seriously
Mabel Mirza, 34, has been living in rented houses for nearly a decade in Delhi. He currently occupies a 1-bhk apartment in Chittaranjan Park, more commonly known as CR Park, a locality in the South East part of the city. “I rented my first apartment in Patel Nagar, moved to East of Kailash from there and then to C R Park," he said.