How this non-binary person navigates renting in Delhi

Security deposit in Delhi is typically 1-2 months’ worth of rent, which is among the lowest of all metro cities, and up to 5% of the amount is deducted (towards payment of pending power and water bills) while the remaining money is returned on vacating the house if there are no damages. Mirza has deposited 2 months’ rent as deposit in his current apartment. As a general practice, maintenance costs towards daily wear and tear are mostly borne by the tenant, said Mirza. But, tenants should not pick up the bills for damages caused by faulty fittings or poor construction. “I’ve experienced leaking roofs because the landlord did not waterproof the terrace to save money. I refuse to pay for fixing such damages and even deduct money from the rent if the landlord does not pay up," he said.