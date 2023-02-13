How this RIA battled polio, set up a 10 crore advisory practice

Life is never a bed of roses, goes the saying. And, Suda Bhanu Prasad’s life is a testament to that. He is among the first few people to become a registered investment adviser (RIA) in Andhra Pradesh. But that didn’t necessarily mean a beeline of clients from the very first year of his becoming an RIA. Contrary to that, he has had to struggle to find new clients. “In my first year of practice, I had no new clients. From my personal financial perspective too, it was depressing as 80% of my income was dependent on offering advice to a single family," says Prasad, a resident of Kakinada – a tier II city in Andhra Pradesh.