How this salaried couple started their own ventures4 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 11:33 PM IST
- The couple set an annual savings target as monthly cash flows are unpredictable
Listen to this article
Your appetite for risk grows when you have a financial cushion to fall back on," said Bengaluru-based Sushobhan Chowdhury. And that ‘financial cushion’ helped when Chowdhury, who is in his early 40s, gave up his well-paying job in Dubai to start his own business in 2018. He now runs an advertising agency and a food venture.