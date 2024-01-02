How this small-town dentist couple set their personal finance goals
Summary
- They sought the services of an RIA to streamline their investments and to set up their own clinic in Gondia.
Financial awareness is relatively lower among residents of towns and smaller cities, compared to metros. And the reasons for this include, among others, lower income generation and limited access to specialized financial advice. A majority of the people own small businesses or are dependent on agricultural income. So, they mostly juggle between saving for personal use and reinvesting to grow their businesses. It was no different for a dentist couple from Gondia in Maharashtra till they sought professional help. Dr Akshat Agarwal (31) set up a dental clinic, Kids and Family Dental Centre, in 2019. The next year, he got married and his wife, Sonal Agarwal, also a dentist, joined the clinic as a co-owner. They had a son a year later.