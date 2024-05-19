Money
How this telecom executive is strategizing his path to FIRE
Neil Borate , Jash Kriplani 7 min read 19 May 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Summary
- After burning his fingers in direct stock investments after the 2008 financial crisis, Arunava Guin turned to mutual fund SIPs
Arunava Guin is a true-blue Mumbaikar. At 40, he has his sights set on FIRE—financial independence, retire early—and is nearing the halfway mark of his target of ₹15 crore, which he expects to achieve within the next five years.
