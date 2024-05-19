How this telecom executive is strategizing his path to FIRE

Later, a work colleague introduced Guin to mutual funds, which became the core of his portfolio. Over time, his mutual fund portfolio grew very large and needed to be streamlined, which he began doing about three years ago. At one point, the portfolio spanned over 60 schemes, which he attributes to the numerous new fund offers launched in 2009 when he first started investing, He has now brought this down to a more manageable 20-25 schemes.