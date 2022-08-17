How three generations of a family meet financial goals6 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:49 AM IST
- Three generations of the Sinha family relate how their financial advisors have helped set and realize their goals
We don’t interfere in each other’s investments. I want my mother to have complete freedom in deciding how she wants to invest. And, I also want my son to learn how to manage his own finances," said Rajesh Sinha, a 53-year-old Bengaluru-based engineer working with an automobile company.