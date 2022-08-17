How three generations of a family meet financial goals

Shakuntala’s investment objective is to grow her wealth and transfer it to her grandchildren some years from now. This long-term horizon explains her aggressive approach to asset allocation. Divij, who is accumulating funds for his higher education, did not go overboard on equity because he couldn’t afford to let his portfolio get impacted by the vagaries of the stock market. Both their investment strategies emphasize the importance of investing as per one’s needs. Here, we look at the personal finance journey of three individuals from different generations of the same family.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}