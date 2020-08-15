How to build a volatility-proof portfolio

The first is that its objective to protect downside is underrated. Losing money hurts, much more than making it, and it should, because if you lose 20%, you need to make 25% to recover your losses. Even worse, if you lose 50%, you need to earn 100% to earn back your capital. Losses are the blackhole of investing. The more you lose, the deeper you fall into the well, the harder it becomes to come out of it. Balanced advantage funds help contain the size of losses. BAFs hold both equity and debt, and shift between them based on a model. The model could be a trend based model that sharply cuts exposure during a fall, or a valuation based model that holds lower equity levels at peak valuations, but this dynamic management of equity exposure does protect downside. The average BAF/DAAF Category fell -13.1% in the market fall of March, compared to -23% for markets, a testament to this downside protection.(Data is average of all BAF/DAAF returns in the month of March. Source: ACE MF. Past performance may not sustain)