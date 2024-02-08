Money
How to access assets when breadwinner is incapacitated
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 08 Feb 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Summary
- Sebi has proposed giving more powers to nominees in case the asset owner is incapacitated.
We work hard to ensure that our family lives in comfort in the present and in the future. We earn money and invest it. But what if we fail to ensure its smooth transition to our legal heirs? Wealth transmission post-death is a challenging process. What does not gain much attention is accessing a breadwinner’s investments while she is alive but incapacitated, that is, physically or mentally unfit to manage one’s financial affairs.
