How to access assets when breadwinner is incapacitated

How is this different from the existing scenario? Currently, court guardianship is crucial for nominees or legal heirs to transact on behalf of the incapacitated investor. As per Sebi’s proposals, if the owner has the capacity to contract, one does not have to get court guardianship. In the existing scenario, even with court guardianship, one can only partially redeem investments. If the proposals are accepted, the nominee will be able to conduct transactions on behalf of the investor. It is to be noted, on selling assets, the proceeds will go to the owner’s linked bank account. The nominee will have to follow banking regulations to withdraw funds from the bank account.