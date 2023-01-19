How to accumulate 40-50 lakh in 10 years for child’s education?

As you are investing towards child’s education after 10 years, you should be able to achieve your objectives of having ₹40-50 lakh after 10 years, if you maintain the current savings rate. The portfolio may need some changes though. You could consider exiting the SBI Bluechip Fund and replacing it with an index fund like the SBI Nifty Index Fund Growth, due to its lower expense ratio. You should also consider apportioning a part of the monies in SBI Bluechip to a passive international fund tracking the S&P 500 or the MSCI world index to get geographical diversification.