How to achieve financial freedom for all in 75th year of Independence

Another peculiarity of the Indian household finance is the preponderance of physical assets in the form of gold or real estate and low desirability of financial assets, let alone exclusive savings for retirements. According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study, the average household in India holds 77% of its total assets in real estate, 11% in gold, 7% in other durable goods and a meagre 5% in the form of financial assets. As a result, in times of crisis, most families have no contingency fund to fall back upon. When faced with requirements for an emergency expense, majority of individuals have no choice but to dig into their pension funds or savings earmarked for retirement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}