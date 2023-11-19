How to achieve financial goals faster with step-up SIPs this new year?
Reaching investment milestones necessitates grasping the impact of compounding, consistently investing a set amount, and plowing back returns into the investment. In the coming year, commit to consistently investing an adequate amount for a more financially secure future.
Diwali signals the commencement of a new year for numerous Hindus in India. Spanning five days, this festival is marked by the illumination of lights, vibrant fireworks, and festive feasts. The significance of designating this celebration as the harbinger of a new start lies in its association with the goddess Lakshmi, the revered Hindu deity symbolizing wealth and prosperity.