Indians must adapt FIRE to indigenous needs
Summary
FIRE is not a one-size-fits-all approach, especially in India, where cultural attitudes about money are deeply entrenched in familial obligations, social expectations and economic disparities.
Financial independence, retire early, or FIRE, has taken off around the world as people try to escape corporate drudgery and pursue an independent and fulfilling life. This movement is gaining in India as well, but with its own set of challenges.
