Indians must adapt FIRE to indigenous needs

Financial independence, retire early, or FIRE, has taken off around the world as people try to escape corporate drudgery and pursue an independent and fulfilling life. This movement is gaining in India as well, but with its own set of challenges.

Based on the principles of disciplined saving, strategic investing and mindful spending, FIRE tactics seek to prepare individuals to retire 10, 20, even 30 years earlier than the traditional retirement age. But with the worlds of work, healthcare, and financial stability changing, Indian aspirants have to adapt these strategies to homegrown conditions.

The core tenets of FIRE

FIRE is achieving financial independence by saving and investing enough money to support your lifestyle without the need for active income. It usually means following a three-pronged approach: Save aggressively, spend frugally, and invest wisely. Advocates aim for a savings rate of 50% or more of their income, and investment income that produces passive income streams. The objective is to achieve a “crossover point" at which passive income surpasses living expenses, enabling early retirement.

FIRE is not a one-size-fits-all approach, especially in India, where cultural attitudes about money are deeply entrenched in familial obligations, social expectations and economic disparities, thus requiring an overhaul of traditional mindsets.

Specific challenges in India

Rising expenses and inflation: The most pressing issue on the path to FIRE in India is the increase in living expenses. Inflation, especially in basic categories such as health, education and housing, is a significant headwind.

Healthcare costs: Healthcare is the most critical issue for FIRE enthusiasts in India. We have very limited health insurance options. Medical costs are often borne out-of-pocket, unlike in countries with strong public healthcare systems. Even those who have health insurance may find that coverage comes with gaps.

Family obligations: In Indian culture, individualistic pursuits take a backseat to collective accountability. Funding siblings’ education, supporting ageing parents, or helping with family weddings strain even the best-planned budgets.

Hence, Indians need to localize FIRE to indigenous needs.

Here are some strategies

Choose phased retirement rather than full retirement: Instead of leaving the workforce, phased retirement provides more flexibility and security. Gradually cutting down on professional commitments, while looking into other sources of income, such as consulting jobs, freelance projects or hobbies that you can monetize, helps you ease into retirement while maintaining a comfortable financial situation.

Diversified investments: With India’s markets proving to be volatile, diversification is imperative. A blend of equities, real estate, mutual funds and fixed deposits will help balance risk and guarantee returns.

Stocks provide growth potential but entail more risk. Index funds or diversified equity mutual funds can equally provide exposure to consider (once again with much lower risk). Real estate investments can generate rental income and have the potential to appreciate. Both PPF and NPS have tax benefits and long-duration savings options, which are suitable for FIRE goals. Seniors should also enrol in the new PMJAY government health insurance scheme.

Don't forget the emergency fund: Having a sufficient corpus for emergencies is the basic tenet of a secure financial life, whether FIRE or not. When considering the FIRE path, build up at least six months’ worth of living expenses in liquid assets when you start.

Living under one’s means is a central tenet of the FIRE philosophy. Being frugal is not about sacrificing your quality of life; it’s about valuing what you spend money on rather than spending it on extravagance. Small steps like cooking at home or using shared mobility rather than owning multiple vehicles can compound.

Finding freedom: Technology has led to the democratisation of opportunities to generate side incomes. Leverage platforms like YouTube, Etsy and Fiverr to monetize skills and hobbies. From creating online courses, selling traditional supplements, or offering online coaching services, there are many ways to generate additional income alongside a full-time job.

Balancing purpose and leisure: After all, achieving financial independence is not enough—learning how to retire and finding a post-retirement purpose is equally important. Early retirees often struggle with loneliness, the lack of purpose and social disconnect. In doing so, they should develop hobbies, contribute to charity, help young workers, or engage in lifelong learning.

A sustainable FIRE journey: FIRE in India is not just about accumulating riches; it is about building a system that supports both independence and a better life. By adopting a phased approach to retirement, by taking advantage of the benefits of diversification through investments, by spending judiciously, and by focusing on those things which add a sense of purpose in retirement, Indians should be able to navigate the challenges of early retirement.

Rushi Anandan is an associate professor of general management at K J Somaiya Institute of Management.