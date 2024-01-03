How to achieve tax efficiency through life and health insurance plans? MintGenie explains
Insurance can be a strategic tool for tax optimization, offering financial safety net and potential tax-saving benefits.
In personal finance, taxes are a significant part of our financial lives, and it is crucial that we explore every avenue to minimise our tax liability. While investment tools like mutual funds, PPFs, FDs, and NPS are some of the mediums to save tax, insurance too can be a tax-saving medium. It is not just a protective shield, but a strategic instrument for tax optimization.