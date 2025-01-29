How to activate HDFC credit card for online payments? 3 simple methods explained

Credit cards are no longer just a luxury but have become a necessity in our daily lives. With credit cards you do not have to worry about spending cash immediately out of your wallet as the card issuer makes payments on your behalf which you are bound to repay in the next billing cycle.

Online payments have made our shopping experience much more convenient. If you have an HDFC credit card, you can enable online transactions in quick and simple steps:

Activate HDFC credit card for online transactions You can enable online transactions on your credit card in 3 simple ways.

Via EVA: Go to option ‘Ask EVA’ (EVA is the bank’s virtual personal assistant BOT) on the HDFC Bank website.

Start the chart and type ‘Manage my credit card’.

Select the option ‘online transactions’.

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen post which online transactions will be enabled for your card. Note: You can also enable contactless and international payments with this process.

Also Read | 4 sneaky credit card frauds and how you can outsmart them

Via Whatsapp banking: You can also use Whatsapp to enable online transactions on your credit card.

Send the message “Manage My credit card” on the number 7070022222.

Post this, follow the prompts mentioned in the chat. Note: You can also enable contactless and international payments with this process.

Via MyCards: Go to the MyCards website: mycards.hdfcbank.com.

Sign in with an OTP and link your credit card.

Select the 'Card Control’ menu.

Enable ‘online transactions’ option in the card control.

Your credit card will now be activated for online transactions. Note: You can also enable contactless and international payments with this process.

Key advantages of enabling online transactions Convenience: With online transactions you can manage your expenses and shop for everything you need right from the comfort of your home.

Access to global services: If you enable international online transactions, you can seamlessly buy products from stores across the globe. However, you must note that you may be charged a fee on international transactions based on your card tier.

Rewards and cashback offers: Many HDFC credit cards offer cashback, discounts, or reward points for online purchases, making them cost-effective for you.

In conclusion, you must make sure that you do transactions on trusted websites only. This way you can keep your card details safe and avoid any scams. Credit cards can make you form a habit of spontaneous spending. Hence, make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid a hefty bill which you may not be able to repay.