Universal Account Number (UAN) is the account where employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits are made. To check your provident fund (PF) balance, you need to activate your UAN first. Once you activate UAN, you will be able to check your PF balance online. The concept behind UAN is to have one account number for one subscriber, irrespective of the number of employers that the subscriber changes. You just need to share your UAN with the new employer at the time of changing jobs, in order to get your previous balance transferred to the new account.

How to activate UAN number?

How to activate UAN number?

1) Go to the EPFO portal

2) Select 'Our Services' and click on 'For Employees'

3) Click on 'Member UAN/Online Services'

4) Click on 'Activate your UAN' (located under 'Important Links' on the right-hand side)

5) Enter your basic details like UAN, date of birth, mobile number and then click on 'Get authorisation pin'

6) Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone and click on 'I Agree'

7) Finally, click on 'Validate OTP and activate UAN'

How to find your UAN

If you have been working in an organisation for some years already and don’t know your UAN. You can either ask your employer for the same or you can find out yourself, through the EPFO’s UAN portal.

Go to the EPFO’s Unified Member Portal for UAN related services. Select the ‘Know your UAN status’ option under the ‘important links’ section. You will be redirected to another page. Here you have to input details such as current member ID or EPF account number, name, date of birth, mobile phone number and email. EPF member ID is printed on your salary slip.

