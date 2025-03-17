If you are a user of SBI credit card and want to activate the same, you can take the steps we have explained below. The card may have been blocked for various reasons. So, if you want to activate your SBI card that was blocked for security reasons, then you are supposed to take the following steps.

These are some of the key steps that you need to take to get your card activated.

Activate your SBI card: Take the following steps Step 1: Visit SBICard.com and click the login button.

Step 2: Enter the user name and password.

Step 3: After login, click on the request menu given on the left hand side and select card activation.

Step 4: If you have more than one SBI card, click on the card number box to choose the card which you wish to activate. It is a scroll down menu and will indicate all the cards that you have. If you have only one card then it will show only one, and if you have more than one, then it will show all of them.

Step 5: After choosing the card number, click the activate button. And the card will be activated instantly.

After you start using the card, it is recommended to put the important bills on auto pay mode. Here we give a step-by-step guide to set an auto pay on SBI card website.

Bill payment: Follow these steps to set auto pay Step 1: Visit sbicard.com and login to your account

Step 2: Select utility bill payments and click ‘pay now’.

Step 3: Select the ‘category’ for bill payment.

Step 4: Now the user needs to select the ‘biller’ and enter the details required for the setup.

Step 5: After this, you can set an autopay limit, add an SBI card as payment method and finally click on ‘add biller’.