Online shopping has become a convenient way to make purchases at the ease of your home. With credit cards you can make transactions easily without spending immediate cash. The card issuer pays on your behalf while you do not have to worry about repaying until the next bill due date. If you are planning to make a purchase from Amazon, you can easily add your credit card and make the transaction quickly.

Steps to add credit card in Amazon Step 1: Sign in to your Amazon account

Go to the Amazon website or open the Amazon app on your device.

Enter your login credentials to your Amazon account. Step 2:Access your account settings

Open the menu icon at the top left corner in the amazon app.

Click on the down arrow and then choose ‘Your Account’.

If you are using the Amazon website, then on the top menu hover over ‘Accounts and Lists’ and click on ‘Your Account’.

Step 3: Navigate to payment options

Go to your Amazon account settings, find the ‘Payment options’ or ‘Manage payment options’ section.

To continue click or tap on this option. Step 4:Add a payment method

Select ‘Add a payment method’ to enter your card details.

Choose between adding a credit card, debit card, bank account, or Amazon gift card. Step 5:Enter card details

Enter your card details accurately, including your card number, expiration date and CVV (Card Verification Value). Step 6:Verify and save

Review the entered information and make sure it is correct.

Click or tap on ‘Add your card’ or similar to save your card details to your Amazon account. Step 7: Confirm and complete

You may be asked to verify your card details for security purposes.

Follow the verification steps, in which you may be asked to enter an OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered mobile number or email. Key factors to note while adding credit card in Amazon account You must keep a note that Amazon keeps your card data secured and is end-to-end encrypted which ensures maximum security. In order to avoid any scams and data leaks, you should avoid using public networks for making purchases through your card on Amazon.

Adding to this, Amazon also provides you with the facility to remove your credit card whenever you want to. This way you can easily remove the cards which you no longer use.

Also Read | Want to redeem your credit card points? 3 ways to do it

In conclusion, you must never share any OTP or your credit card information with anyone under any circumstances. Amazon will never ask for your credit card information over call. Hence, always be mindful so that you can avoid any hacks or scams on your account.