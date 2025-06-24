How to add a credit card to Amazon using the mobile app? A step-by-step guide

As digital payments gain traction in the country with more shoppers and general card users, most of them are opting for credit cards for their rewards, EMI options, seamless payments and overall financial safety.
The Amazon mobile application permits users to add and efficiently manage credit cards easily in just a few clicks. To help you with the same, you must check out this simple guide if you are looking to link your credit card on the Amazon application.
Amazon uses a highly secure encryption based payment system and complies with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard i.e., PCI DSS security standards.
Due to the same credit card users are encouraged to add cards only over secure internet connections and never share OTPs, CVVs or any other confidential information with anyone else while going through the process of credit card addition.
The application permits users to store several different credit cards or debit cards at a time. To ensure seamless transactions. The users are also permitted to edit or delete any saved card anytime under the same option of ‘Manage Payment Options’ segment.
According to NPCI data, it is important to acknowledge the fact that the UPI transactions in the country have crossed 25,14,297.01 in May 2025. This clearly signifies the rise in digital commerce and credit cards remain a preferred option for users shopping online.
As this provides them with seamless credit card transactions, smooth purchases and easier product deliveries. That is why adding your card to Amazon streamlines the entire checkout process and fosters faster and more secure payments.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
