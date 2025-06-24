How to add a credit card to Amazon using the mobile app? A step-by-step guide

As digital payments gain traction in the country with more shoppers and general card users, most of them are opting for credit cards for their rewards, EMI options, seamless payments and overall financial safety.

The Amazon mobile application permits users to add and efficiently manage credit cards easily in just a few clicks. To help you with the same, you must check out this simple guide if you are looking to link your credit card on the Amazon application.

Step-by-step guide to add a credit card on Amazon mobile app Open the Amazon mobile application and then log in to your account using your registered mobile number or email. You might be required to enter an OTP i.e., one time password to initiate account creation if you are a new user. Then click on the menu icon. This icon is usually found at the bottom right or top left corner of the application. If in doubt you can take help from the Amazon customer support assistant. Then click on the ‘Your Account’ option from the menu. Through this you will be able to update or edit your bill payment options. Post the same scroll down and then click on the ‘Manage Payment Options’ under the ‘Payments’ section. Tap on ‘Add a Credit or Debit Card’. Through this you will be provided the option to add your credit card in the application and allow seamless transactions for any future purchases. Following the steps as given in the application enter your card number, name on card, expiry date and CVV. Complete verification using the OTP sent by your bank, and your card will be securely added. You should also check the ‘remember me option’ so that you are not required to add the details again. Security and control Amazon uses a highly secure encryption based payment system and complies with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard i.e., PCI DSS security standards.

Due to the same credit card users are encouraged to add cards only over secure internet connections and never share OTPs, CVVs or any other confidential information with anyone else while going through the process of credit card addition.

The application permits users to store several different credit cards or debit cards at a time. To ensure seamless transactions. The users are also permitted to edit or delete any saved card anytime under the same option of ‘Manage Payment Options’ segment.

A shift towards digital convenience According to NPCI data, it is important to acknowledge the fact that the UPI transactions in the country have crossed 25,14,297.01 in May 2025. This clearly signifies the rise in digital commerce and credit cards remain a preferred option for users shopping online.

As this provides them with seamless credit card transactions, smooth purchases and easier product deliveries. That is why adding your card to Amazon streamlines the entire checkout process and fosters faster and more secure payments.